    Fe del Mundo Medical Center partners with The Times

    The Fe del Mundo Medical Center (FDMMC) has chosen The Manila Times to be its partner newspaper for its campaign to provide quality health care services.

    The Manila Times President and Chief Executive Officer Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd, FDMMC General Manager Ma. Jacinta Victoria Lualhati and Marketing Manager Noemi Angeline Chuidian signed the agreement on Thursday at The Manila Times headquarters in Intramuros, Manila.

    QUALITY HEALTH CARE The Manila Times President and Chief Executive Officer Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd shakes hands with Fe del Mundo Medical Center General Manager Ma. Jacinta Victoria Lualhati after the signing of a memorandum of agreement, in which the country’s oldest English-language daily will support the hospital’s campaign to provide quality health care services. Also in the photo are Gerardo Juan Luis Manzo of the hospital’s industrial clinic, marketing manager Noemi Angeline Chuidian, The Manila Times Chief Operating Officer Blanca Mercado, and advertising director Roda Zabat. PHOTO BY ROGER RAÑADA

    Established in honor of the national scientist and pediatrician Fe del Mundo, FDMMC now operates under the network of Mount Grace Hospitals, and is now a general hospital.

    “Fe del Mundo Medical Center has gone through a lot of changes not only in physical planning but also in terms of changing the brand… it is now a general hospital that specializes in pediatric care,” Lualhati said in an interview.

    “We have a lot of innovations in the healthcare industry. It’s basically rebranding the hospitals and strengthening what already exists,” she added.

    The institution also believes that under the management of Mount Grace Hospitals, it will be recognized for its expertise nationwide as well as for its highly competitive pool of doctors.

    The new management is committed to exceeding the standards of professionalism in the health care industry, as it continuously improves in customer satisfaction, FDMMC officials said.

    The hospital is also looking forward to expanding to other specializations.

    “We will be working first with an internship program, and after that, we will develop our residency programs like surgery, obstetrics, and medicine. That’s basically our direction,” Lualhati said.

     

