Fearless and focused

Housing doyenne discovers purpose in sheltering the grassroots

She looks like one of your typical Ladies Who Lunch. A perfectly manicured hand is extended to greet the journalist. She leads the way to the boardroom, her heels clacking as she strides confidently on the polished, wooden floor. Makeup is flawlessly applied, and the colorful outfit on her slender frame falls perfectly just so.

Looks can be deceiving though. Emma Imperial, CEO of Imperial Homes Corporation, can also spend a good part of the day at a messy construction site overseeing foremen and laborers as they assemble the components that make up her numerous housing developments.

Fortunate to have ample resources and privileged status in society, Imperial could have easily invested in building condo units for upwardly-mobile professionals or weekend homes for the new rich. Instead, she decided to address the gaping backlog of low-cost housing in the country. Through her company, she has made it her mission to revolutionize the real estate industry by offering affordable world-class housing. Her latest project, Lifetime Homes, not only runs on solar power, but is also designed to last for several decades. Hence, the emphasis on “Lifetime.”

At their service

Imperial reveals the inspiration behind the unexpected path she chose. “My father was a self-made man. He did not finish his law course and came to Manila with only nine pesos in his pocket. He became a multi-millionaire by offering stevedoring and trucking services.” His fourth child (Emma) inherited the entrepreneurial mindset. At age eight, she recalls with pride, she was selling flowers and candies to her schoolmates.

Her husband, the late Legazpi City Mayor Gregorio S. Imperial and scion of a political clan, steered her toward public service. “My late husband was a very simple, dedicated non-controversial man,” she says. Imperial did not seek the limelight either, preferring to stay in the background and support his initiatives. “I only set foot in City Hall twice, but I helped out with his programs, particularly the ones concerning the youth. I am also a University of the Philippines graduate, and it inculcated in me a lot of idealism. I think my personality evolved because of these influences.”

Uprooting to Legazpi City in the Bicol region upon marrying, she looked around to see what needed attention. She stumbled into real estate, realizing that there was no subdivision-type available. “I decided to put up a development that was patterned after BF Homes [in Parañaque and Las Piñas]on a two-hectare property located in the heart of the city.” The venture took off, prompting the rise of two more similar projects.

A growing sense of public service and solid grassroots connections drew her into exploring the mass-housing arena. “I was always looking to do something different. That was why I wanted to offer housing for government employees, particularly Legazpi’s public schoolteachers, in cooperation with the Pag-IBIG Fund. I believe I was the first developer to do so.”

She delayed moving from Bicol to Manila now caught up in supplying socialized or low-cost housing to both cities and municipalities, even going beyond Legazpi to Sorsogon and Catanduanes. She entered the Calabarzon area, snapping up property in Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, including in Las Piñas.

Green initiatives

But decent housing wasn’t her only concern. She claimed that particular real estate space, which integrated the use of solar power. Her encounter with a Danish couple, who owned a wind farm in Ilocos, was her tipping point. “Six years ago, solar power was expensive. A lot of people thought that I was wasting my time, but I really wanted to make a difference. I found a supplier in Belgium and we installed panels that could supply 50 watts at the time, just enough to light five lights in a house.”

People questioned her decision, but the comments faded away when a storm hit the region, causing a power outage. “Imagine, my tiny houses lorded it over the neighborhood because they were the only ones who had lights!” she laughs.

“When we introduced solar, they started buying big 10 cubic feet refrigerators, big TVs, washing machines, toasters, and some even installed one horsepower air-conditioners. Yet, their electricity bills were only P200 to P300 a month!” What’s more, they discovered that a number of residents established small food businesses using their electrical appliances. “Aside from their savings on electricity, they could earn around 300 pesos a day!” Imperial says.

Recently, she introduced another technology to make her homes stand out further. Her units now feature the Connovate Ap technology, a concrete aggregate that has a tested strength of 14,000 psi and can withstand up to 1,000-degree heat. The prefab slabs are made from non-porous materials unlike regular hollow blocks that have micropores, so they are also said to be resistant to mold formation. This makes the homes sturdier, and as such are expected to still be standing after 100 years.

The product also answers the usual real estate developers’ concerns such as wastage, delay in construction because of weather conditions, pilferage and complaints from homeowners that could lead to cases with the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board.

No-woman’s land

When Imperial kicked off her unusual career, it was uncommon for a woman to frequent a hard-hat area. This scenario made for some memorable incidents. “These were encounters with foremen and laborers who would not show me the same respect if I were a man.”

“I am proud that even if I am not one of the big guys, I am the most awarded. I am recognized as a social entrepreneur and a leader in innovation.” She has bagged prestigious accolades, including the 2016 Asia CEO Award and the BizNews Asia Entrepreneurship Award. She is slated to receive yet another award in Shanghai for the Renewable Women of the World, representing Southeast Asia later this year.

She says her Business Economics course helped to mold her as a macro businessperson. Technical knowledge came from working in the field. “When I was starting out, I would go to the site. I would come as early as my foreman did. My younger engineers would not believe it, but I could tell if a carpenter was doing his job right, just by the sound of the hammer. You learn the theories in school, but you become exposed to the skills when you are in the field. I love listening to numbers, and I get excited dealing with innovation.”

Imperial’s management style, she shares, encourages thinking out of the box and the untested. Listening is key to harnessing the talents of the “bright, young people on board.”

She explains: “One of the reasons why millennials are always jumping around is that they cannot find purpose in their jobs. I try to inculcate a goal-oriented culture wherein what we are doing is creating an impact, and I challenge them to come up with even more solutions to our housing problems. They are happy here.” As a leader, she says that it is her job to take risks and to believe.

Lighter side

With an extremely hectic schedule, she relaxes by going out with friends, mostly women leaders in various industries. “Outside of the office, I am fun!” she declares. “I am the naughty one in our group, and I like it because we don’t stress each other out with the stuff that we do—we don’t talk about business when we are together. We support each other, we de-stress because we understand how much pressure we all have in our work lives.

“One of my big influences is Marife Zamora (country manager of Convergys), who has been a constant source of support. She encourages us to foster camaraderie and to help other women in business.”

This mother of two sons does Pilates and eats healthy to maintain her slim figure, and takes time off to travel from time to time. “I like having little vacations, these help me to rediscover myself,” she muses.

Sheila Lobian, regional manager of Jones Lang La Salle based in Singapore, chimes in an assessment of her friend and colleague: “Emma is a very bold and strategic businesswoman, and a born leader. Her zeal to succeed in every venture is only matched by the intensity of her obsession to live life to the fullest.”

Going global

Her spirit of innovation, perseverance and the raft of awards are the reasons why Imperial Homes reached its 35th milestone in September this year. And its clientele reach is poised to go beyond the Philippines. The boss reveals they are now in talks with companies in India and Indonesia, planning to replicate their programs there. “You can say that in a way Lifetime Homes is being exported, where we will be partnering with them to bring the Connovate system to other countries using the concept formula that we have developed. There is a big need worldwide to focus on housing especially as the population grows every year.”

As the adage goes, innovate or die. This is true with the real estate industry. Imperial observes, “I have already seen that trend where people are looking for innovations, and compare our developments to that of the others.

“They are asking, for example, ‘How come you do not have solar?’ Those who do not adopt the new tech will start to disappear.”

Her dream is to see the Philippines become the solar capital for mass housing in the world. “We have been open in sharing the solar technology. We want to show that it can be done. There is some resistance though from other developers, who see it as an added cost, but if you really think about it, all it takes is for them to study the technology and how it can be applied to their projects, reorienting their plans as needed. They will find out that it is not really an added cost and it is a big help for the buyer especially in the provinces where brownouts can happen three, four times a week or even every day.”

Her next challenge is to contribute to alleviating the massive mass-housing problem in the world. “The direction of our company, as early as seven years ago, was to bring world-class and affordable quality homes to the local and global markets. I believe that if you really want your vision to come true, you will attract all the energy that will help you to accomplish it.”

To women who want to break barriers, Imperial counsels—stay focused on that goal. “If you have a bright idea, no matter what negative things you may hear from other people, you have to continue. Only you can make it happen, not them.

“If I hear all these negative things, I simply tell myself: ‘What the heck does he know?’” she smiles.

“I always encourage women to find the bigger purpose, to do things for others, and look for something that has an impact on the greater good for the most number of people.”

PHOTOS BY HARVEY TAPAN