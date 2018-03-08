FEARLESS FASHION

Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2018

The late legendary designer David Hicks inspires Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2018 suite with fearless and witty takes on color, print and exquisite attention to detail. From his notebooks, generously shared by son Ashley, the Burch team imagined relaxed shapes that still manage to be feminine, modern and easy. Tones are unexpected and include understated neutrals juxtaposed with joyful bursts of color, while prints and patterns feature kaleidoscopic and geometric motifs as well as stripes in different iterations and scales.

Tory Burch is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., in the Philippines and is located at Greenbelt 5, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-La.