Feast fit for a queen on Mother’s Day at 22 Prime

Motherhood is considered by most, if not all, as the noblest career. No days off, countless sacrifices, and miles and miles of patience. Over the years, they may have made countless meals for family and friends. Taking care of others—especially the children—is always a mother’s priority, rarely have time to pamper herself.

It is not just a great idea then but a must to make mom feel special on Mother’s Day and give back the love and care she showers on the family in return—just like they will at Discovery Suites Manila’s 22 Prime.

For this occasion, the top food offering is the hefty Meat Platter featuring Cajun spice spring chicken, New York striploin kebab, Hungarian and bratwurst sausages and lamb chops served with truffle mac and cheese and vegetable tempura. Fit for a queen, it is a sumptuous and memorable combination of dishes perfect for the whole family.

Created by executive chef Gerwin Bailon, there is also the Seafood Platter that includes baked mahi-mahi, jumbo prawns, seared salmon, beer battered swordfish, and baked mussels, served with broccoli gratin and steakhouse fries.

Another excellent choice for mom is the Prime Porterhouse which features USDA angus prime porterhouse that comes with grilled Mediterranean vegetables, jalapeño mac and cheese, and 22 Prime’s signature sauces.

These for-sharing specials serve three to four persons, perfect for families to enjoy on this special occasion.

Further capturing the spirit of Mothers’ Day, 22 Prime offers a special package that includes a choice of for-sharing dish, a carafe of strawberry mango juice, soup and dessert of the day, and a bouquet of flowers with a personalized note for mothers.

The special Mothers’ Day special package is offered at P6,500, while the for-sharing dishes start at P3,825 available until May 19.

Brunch and stay

To ensure that mom has a truly memorable experience on her special day, Discovery Suites Manila offers a staycation special for her to enjoy the complete experience of a real break –a suite comes with breakfast buffet for two, a sweet treat from Mrs. Fields, and a heartwarming token from Hallmark.

On Mothers’ Day itself, moms get a special Mom-mosa for brunch and a Polaroid POP photo that they can take home as remembrance. During the stay, they can also enjoy access to the swimming pool, fitness center, and kids’ playroom.

On May 12, kids and moms can join the Mom & Me activity at the playroom.

The special Mothers’ Day package starts at P5,000 for a Junior Suite Deluxe, P5,300 for a Junior Suite Premier, and P5,500 for a One-Bedroom Suite. The promotion is available until May 13.