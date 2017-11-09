Thursday, November 9, 2017
    Anvil Publishing
    Both budding and seasoned party hosts will find a treasure trove of ideas and suggestions for their next “do” in Stephanie Zubiri Crespi’s Feast with me. Published by Anvil, it features a complete approach to dining and entertaining by grouping recipes together, centered on a geographical theme, and pairing them with wines, beverages and stylized settings. Zubiri shows that elegant and delicious home meals are possible – at the fraction of the cost of eating out. “The entire book doesn’t even have a single whiff of truffle oil,” she exclaims.

    Feast with me is available at all National Bookstore outlets and at www.NationalBookstore.com.

