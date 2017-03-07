Feb inflation hits 3.3%, fastest in over 2 yrs

Headline inflation in February accelerated to its fastest pace in more than two years at 3.3 percent on the back of higher food, energy and transport costs, government data showed on Tuesday.

The new rate is the highest since November 2014, when inflation registered 3.7 percent.

The consumer price index (CPI) showed a significant jump from 0.9 percent a year earlier and from 2.7 percent in January.

The rise in CPI settled within the 3.1 percent to 3.9 percent range that had been forecast for the month by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

It also fell within the 2.7 percent to 3.4 percent range estimated for the month by private analysts polled earlier by The Manila Times.

Core inflation—which excludes food and energy prices – rose to 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent in the preceding month, and from 1.5 percent a year earlier.

