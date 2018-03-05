Feb inflation likely higher at 4.1% — DoF

INFLATION in February likely accelerated from the previous month led by faster increases in food and non-food prices, the Department of Finance said on Monday.

“[The] inflation rate last February likely edged higher to 4.1 percent,” the department said in an economic bulletin issued ahead of Tuesday’s release of official inflation data.

The DoF’s forecast is marginally higher than the 4 percent inflation rate posted in January but much faster than the 3.3 percent recorded a year ago.

Analysts’ forecasts for the month range from 3.8-4.5 percent, with an average of 4.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects the February inflation rate to settle between 4 percent and 4.8 percent led by higher power and food prices and the impact of the recently implemented new tax law. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO