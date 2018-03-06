February inflation fastest in more than 3 yrs

INFLATION in February continued to accelerate at its fastest rate in more than three years, adjusted data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed on Tuesday.

Using 2012 prices as the new base year for the computation of headline inflation rate, the PSA reported that consumer prices picked up by 3.9 percent in February.

Last month’s inflation was higher than the 3.4 percent rate recorded in January and the 3.1 percent posted in the same month last year. It was also the highest since September 2014, when inflation clocked in at 3.9 percent.

Meanwhile, based on the PSA’s old computation, which used 2006 prices, inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent in February.

This came in higher than the 4.1 percent average forecast of economists polled by The Manila Times and the 4.1 percent projection of the Department of Finance.

However, it came in within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) forecast range for the month of 4 percent to 4.8 percent. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO