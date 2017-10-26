Fed pick talk drags peso to new 11-yr low

The peso fell to a new 11-year low on Wednesday, a development the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) attributed to speculation over who US President Donald Trump would pick as the next US Federal Reserve chief.

The currency finished the day at P51.77:$1, down 23 centavos in its weakest close since July 25, 2006’s P51.87:$1.

“Today the peso is under pressure again because of the perception of President Trump is about to appoint an anti-inflation hawk as the next Federal Reserve governor,” central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said.

Agence France-Presse reported that Trump, who said that he was “very, very close” to naming the next Fed chief, was likely to pick change over continuity.

Concerns over a hawkish US central bank were also cited last week when the peso touched an 11- year low of P51.53 to the dollar.

Some analysts have said that the currency could end the year at P52 versus the dollar and Australia’s ANZ Research recently said that monetary authorities needed to raise policy rates to keep the peso from falling to that level.

Espenilla, however, reiterated that the Bangko Sentral remained comfortable with the current peso-dollar exchange rate, describing the latest movement as “part of the adjustment mechanism.”

“Examine the alternative if we have to react to exchanges. What are the tools of the BSP? You want us to jack up interest rate? That has a bigger economy-wide impact,” he pointed out.

“Our interest rates are focused on inflation. If foreign exchange is already beginning to influence inflation in a way that makes us breach our target, then that may warrant a response from the BSP,” Espenilla said.

The Bangko Sentral chief stressed that the peso was free to move in line with global external and domestic developments.

While the central bank does intervene to ensure that volatility is not excessive, Espenilla said the peso was expected to be generally stable over the medium term given the country’s sound fundamentals such as low domestic and external debt, manageable inflation, a growing economy and a moderate current account deficit.

“The Philippines today is a very different economy than the crisis economy in the 1980s where our reserves were negative if you include the liabilities of the BSP,” Espenilla said.

Espenilla also pointed out that the country’s foreign exchange reserves were almost enough to cover nine months’ worth of imports of goods and services.

“We are investment grade. We have market access, even the IMF (International Monetary Fund) is borrowing from the Philippines,” he said.

“So it’s a bit different Philippines that we are dealing with, that is why we have some degree of confidence that we can survive uncertainties.”