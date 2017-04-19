Federal Land putting final touches on Central Park West

THE high-end Central Park West condominium tower in Bonifacio Global City is in the final stages of construction, well ahead of its scheduled December 2017 completion date, a progress update by developer Federal Land indicated.

As of the end of March, Federal Land said that final installation of fixtures such as cabinets, sprinklers, and exhaust fans for bathrooms and laundry rooms had progressed to the upper floors of the 36-story tower, while major structural work on the building’s topmost, non-residential section was also completed.

Federal Land typically updates the construction progress on its projects at the end of each quarter.

Central Park West is the second of four residential towers in the developer’s Grand Central Park project at 7th Avenue and 36th Street on the north side of BGC. The tower offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 38 square meters up to 200 square meters for the largest bi-level units, which have three bedrooms.

Apart from its location near St. Luke’s Medical Center and the Uptown Mall, a key selling point of Central Park West is the extensive package of amenities provided by the development. The property will provide residents, among other things, two swimming pools, playground, badminton courts, a tennis court, a jogging path and indoor and outdoor fitness areas, dedicated areas for tai chi practitioners, indoor and outdoor function spaces, a business center, library, internet room, wine cellar, day care, and easy access to the Big Apple Mall, which is adjacent to Times Square West, a neighboring condominium tower in Federal Land’s extended development.

As of the end of March, the target completion date for the building is still set for December 31 this year.