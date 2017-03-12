Federal system is the best- Duterte

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday pushed federalism anew, noting that the current system has not been beneficial for the country and the Filipino people.

In his speech during the 35th founding anniversary of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) which he chaired, Duterte said that federalism was the centerpiece of his campaign and it is up to Filipinos if they will accept it or not.

“A successful federalism would provide a strong president but with a parliament working independently. That will be good, it will dissipate the authority of the few holding power,” Duterte said at the event held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

The President said he will immediately step down the moment a federal form of government is ratified by the people. “I will step down that is my commitment to you,” he told hundreds of PDP-Laban members and supporters who attended the event. Duterte guaranteed that federalism promotes law and order because it is the best set up of government. Meanwhile, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, the president of PDP-Laban, said that the party is ready to introduce the draft constitution for a federal model for the Philippines.

He said PDP-Laban is prepared for debates and to explain to the people what federalism is.

A summit will also be organized by the party where different groups and organizations espousing and advocating federalism will be invited to come up with one model and time table for federalism.

“But one thing is for sure, the PDP-Laban will spearhead federalism under the leadership of our chairman, President Rodrigo Dutete,” Pimentel said in his speech. He said the party is also preparing for the 2019 mid-term elections and they are now scouting for candidates who are willing to join the party and be part of PDP-Laban’s senatorial slate. Jeff Antiporda