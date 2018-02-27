Federalism advocacy group launches caravan in northern Mindanao

ILIGAN CITY: An advocacy group affiliated with the President launched a caravan in Northern Mindanao to drum up support for federalism. Eddie Dangcal, regional chairman of Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte (MRRD) National Executive Coordinating Committee (NECC) in Region 10, said the caravan will travel from Cagayan de Oro to Dapitan City from March 6 to 10. On Tuesday, the advocacy group held a “Federal Summit” in Pantao Ragat, Lanao del Norte, hosted by MRRD-NECC provincial chairman Eleanor Dimaporo Lantud. About 18,000 MRRD-NECC members from 22 towns of Lanao del Norte attended the summit. Dangcal said, “Our purpose is to let people in Manila know that Mindanao needs to attain a federal government instead of opting for a revolutionary one,” said Dangcal. The group believes that Federalism is the best chance for the people to achieve a major political change.