Federalism and PDP Laban: Sibling Species?

By Senate Secretary Lutgardo B. Barbo

Three decades and more than six years ago, Federalism was embedded in PDP Laban’s Constitution and Political Party Creed. At that time, not a few eyebrows were raised, or queries fielded. Or, people simply didn’t give a damn.

Federalism, while not a novel idea, was comparatively a radical concept of governance. In fact, it was considered by the uninitiated as “revolutionary,” especially its advocates.

On the other hand, PDP Laban’s founders were led by the intrepid Aquilino “Nene” Q. Pimentel, Jr., and were branded “leftists.” They were the stouthearted opponents of martial law. Most were grizzled dreamers and would become veteran detention prisoners under the brutal and rapacious Marcos dictatorship. But their ideals and ideas of governance spread like wildfire. They inspired people. The youth idolized them.

Federalism and PDP Laban are not unlike sibling species undergoing evolutionary process of development and progression under certain facilitative conditions. As in some living organisms, an umbilical cord appears to connect one with the other, through which respirable ideals, lofty principles and political nutrients pass to supply life giving sustenance to each other. It is not amiss to say that Federalism, as a “conceived fetus” stays appended or united with the “maternal uterus” of PDP Laban, until its formal birthing into the new Constitution of the Federal Republic of the Philippines.

PDP Laban is the only political party in the country today that espouses Federalism as a battle cry for a system change in politics and governance. Others don’t, or at least, not yet. The Party has formally put up a PDP Laban Federalism Institute to continue its advocacy and information campaign nationwide. One of its first publications is Federalism 101, Pedralismo para sa Pilipinas, Nararapat na Pagbabago, Tungo sa Kaunlarang Dama ng Lahat. Hence, it is in the forefront of the on-going charter change initiatives to federalize the country.

In the words of former PDP Laban President and Senate President, Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel, Jr.:“Under the unitary system that has characterized the government for centuries, we only had one center of power, finance and development: Metro Manila. The move to federalize the country is not simply a ‘political ’undertaking, it is also an economic effort to spread progress across the country.”

The mantle of leadership has been passed on from the worthy father to his equally worthy son and namesake, PDP Laban President and Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III. There is reasonably great hope that Federalism as envisioned by and conjoined with PDP Laban will become a political fact of life in the country.

Senate President Koko Pimentel believes that: “The only way to bring about equitable development in our country is for the central government to share power—political and economic—with local governments across the nation.”

President Rodrigo R. Duterte, National Chairman of PDP Laban who campaigned and won on the issue of Federalism, is more forthright: “With federalism, we will bring development to all regions of the country.” Pursuing that vision, he created the Consultative Committee to Review the 1987 Constitution via Executive Order No. 10.

On February 27, 2018, the Consultative Committee finally resolved that instead of the present unitary system, the country should be federal presidential form of government.

It is not a political happenstance that after more than 36 years the unique morphology of Federalism and PDP Laban may somehow be regarded as alternative species of democratic ideas distinct from the discredited traditional or conventional system of governance and politics.

Atty. Lutgardo B. Barbo, Vice-President of PDP Laban for Visayas was a 3-term Eastern Samar Governor, President of Philippine Normal University, Senate Secretary and Chief of Staff of both Senate President Nene Pimentel, Jr. and Senate President Koko Pimentel III.

Email: federalisminstitute@gmail.com