Federalism forums kick off in Batangas

Forums on the legal and practical aspects of a move of President Rodrigo Duterte for a federal form of government will kick off in Lipa City, Batangas, today. The move for changing the form of government from the current presidential form of government to a federal form needs a Charter change and an overhaul of the 1987 Constitution. The Federalism Briefing and Consultative Forum will be spearheaded by Lipa City Mayor Meynard Sabili. Romulo Arugay, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office assistant secretary will represent the executive department. Also to grace the occasion are Prof. Dennis Coronacion, chairman of the Department of Political Science of the University of Santo Tomas, and Prof. Eric Daniel de Torres. The briefing and forum will formulate the objectives of federalism with its topics “Fundamentals of Federalism, Moving Forward to a Better Philippines” and “A Comparative Analysis of Federalism in the Philippines and Other Countries.”

