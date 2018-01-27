Federalism Tour 4th leg rolls off Feb 18

The fourth leg of Federalism Tour Golf For Change will unfold on February 18 at Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club in Quezon City.

Ticket price is P5,000 inclusive of green fee, giveaways, raffle entry, dinner buffet and an Under Armour gift certificate worth P4,000.

On-course registration opens at 6 a.m. while the double shotgun tee off was set at 6:30 a.m. and 12 noon.

A modified Stableford format will be used during the tournament that features four categories namely Classes A, B, C and Ladies.

The amateur tournament aims to generate funds for the nationwide information drive on federalism and constitutional reforms.

For inquiries, contact Catandem Events at (02) 2456592, 09278794541, 09178773790 or email catandemevents@gmail.com.