Federalism Tour 4th leg unfolds Feb 18

The fourth leg of Federalism Tour Golf For Change will unfold on February 18 at Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club in Quezon City.

Entry fee is P5,000 inclusive of green fee, giveaways, raffle ticket, dinner buffet and a gift certificate worth P4,000 from Under Armour.

On-course registration opens at 6 a.m. while the double shotgun tee off is set at 6:30 a.m. and 12 noon.

A modified Stableford format will be used during the tournament, which features four categories, namely Classes A, B, C and Ladies division.

The amateur tournament aims to generate funds for the nationwide information campaign for federalism and constitutional reforms.

For inquiries, contact Catandem Events at (02) 2456592, 09278794541, 09178773790 or email catandemevents@gmail.com.