Fee refund for students in state schools sought

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) should refund students who were charged miscellaneous fees in states universities and colleges (SUCs) during the second semester of school year 2017-2018.

The demand was made by Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th who said students enroled in SUCs need not pay tuition and miscellaneous fees under Republic Act (RA) 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act,

Under RA 10931, students enrolled in state universities and colleges do not have to pay tuition and other school fees at the start of the second semester of academic year 2017-2018.

According to Aquino, the law, which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on August 3, 2017, is now in effect and has an approved budget to support its programs.

The senator noted the CHED’s inaction on the Senate’s call to implement the law, saying the commission should immediately implement free education in public universities and colleges and reimburse students for miscellaneous fees charged during the second semester.

He cited Senate Resolution 620, which was unanimously adopted by the chamber on February 15, recommending that the Senate immediate enforce the law.

The Senate’s adoption of the resolution came after newly-appointed CHED officer-in-charge Prospero de Vera said they were eyeing to fully implement free college education starting June 2018 for academic year 2018-2019, as the commission “is still in the process of finalizing the law’s implementing rules and regulations.”