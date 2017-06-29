FEED YOUR HAIR

The Body Shop

To calm the fears of people who are increasingly concerned about the damaging effect of pollution and toxins on their hair and skin, The Body Shop has the answers. Its haircare line features the finest ingredients and textures, rich in natural oils, butters and purees. All formulas are 100 percent veggie, with some even 100 percent vegan. Refreshing the scalp is the new Fuji Green Tea Shampoo that is followed up by the Hydrating Conditioner, or if the hair is really dry, a Banana conditioner. Ginger Anti-Dandruff Shampoo banishes those flakes straightaway!

For more details, visit www.thebodyshop.com.ph