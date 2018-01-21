Feeding the Swans

Blackberry-eyed, their abrupt heads curving

To the question mark of the neck (eternally

Asking why, when they are the real children

Of God, should they be earthbound), their breasts

Felt-covered hulls, keeping the astounding wings

Folded against the sides, each fluted feather

Bristling with hairs delicate as crystal, they glide

And float without hurry or need as they douse

The flame of their beaks into the lake, bread-

Rippled. Not for a moment do they acknowledge me

As they pour their shapes—their pinions, turning

In their sockets, spread out and set to flapping—

Into their domain where I watch furtively, guilty with

My paper bag of bribery. (The ducks are friendly,

Honking their thanks on the bank.) I want to hold

The tremendous bird close to my chest to know

The fine-boned articulations of beauty, but as I tip over

The water, the muse, white-caped and web-footed,

Swans toward me, brushes my forehead, fingers

My skeleton to quartz: I don’t belong here.