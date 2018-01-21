Sunday, January 21, 2018
    Feeding the Swans

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    Blackberry-eyed, their abrupt heads curving
    To the question mark of the neck (eternally
    Asking why, when they are the real children
    Of God, should they be earthbound), their breasts
    Felt-covered hulls, keeping the astounding wings

    Folded against the sides, each fluted feather
    Bristling with hairs delicate as crystal, they glide
    And float without hurry or need as they douse
    The flame of their beaks into the lake, bread-
    Rippled. Not for a moment do they acknowledge me

    As they pour their shapes—their pinions, turning
    In their sockets, spread out and set to flapping—
    Into their domain where I watch furtively, guilty with
    My paper bag of bribery. (The ducks are friendly,
    Honking their thanks on the bank.) I want to hold

    The tremendous bird close to my chest to know
    The fine-boned articulations of beauty, but as I tip over
    The water, the muse, white-caped and web-footed,
    Swans toward me, brushes my forehead, fingers
    My skeleton to quartz: I don’t belong here.


