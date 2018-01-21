Feeding the Swans

Blackberry-eyed, their abrupt heads curving
To the question mark of the neck (eternally
Asking why, when they are the real children
Of God, should they be earthbound), their breasts
Felt-covered hulls, keeping the astounding wings
Folded against the sides, each fluted feather
Bristling with hairs delicate as crystal, they glide
And float without hurry or need as they douse
The flame of their beaks into the lake, bread-
Rippled. Not for a moment do they acknowledge me
As they pour their shapes—their pinions, turning
In their sockets, spread out and set to flapping—
Into their domain where I watch furtively, guilty with
My paper bag of bribery. (The ducks are friendly,
Honking their thanks on the bank.) I want to hold
The tremendous bird close to my chest to know
The fine-boned articulations of beauty, but as I tip over
The water, the muse, white-caped and web-footed,
Swans toward me, brushes my forehead, fingers
My skeleton to quartz: I don’t belong here.
