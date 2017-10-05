Thursday, October 5, 2017
    FEELING CATTY

    on Boardroom Watch

    Catrice
    Catrice keeps you looking chic with its Camouflage Cream Line and Ombre Two-Tone Lipstick. The Camouflage Cream offers luxurious coverage, hiding imperfections and creating a smooth, lovely matte finish, which makes for a great base for your beauty looks. The Ombre Two Tone lipstick creates more defined looking lips with ultimate dimension. This lipstick contains argan oil, which makes it soft and color-rich, and it glides on smoothly for an easy color application.

    Catrice is available at select SM Beauty Stores and Watsons outlets.

