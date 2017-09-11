Fekir fuels Lyon, Marseille slumps again

PARIS: Nabil Fekir struck his fourth goal in five matches as Lyon defeated Guingamp 2-1 on Sunday (Monday in Manila), while Rennes belatedly secured their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Marseille.

Mariano Diaz curled in a 19th-minute opener for Lyon as the former Real Madrid striker netted his fourth Ligue 1 goal since his close-season arrival from Spain.

Marcus Thuram, the 20-year-old son of former French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, headed in his first goal in the French top flight to draw Guingamp level on 71 minutes, but Fekir replied with the winner a minute later as Lyon extended their unbeaten start.

Marseille crashed to a second straight heavy defeat as Rennes stunned the hosts at the Stade Velodrome with goals from Wahbi Khazri and Benjamin Bourigeaud inside the opening 10 minutes.

On-loan Sunderland midfielder Khazri deftly back-heeled an Ismaila Sarr cross just inside Steve Man­danda’s far post after only two minutes and Bourigeaud then rifled in a second from 30 yards.

Marseille’s promising start to the campaign was abruptly halted by a 6-1 thrashing at Monaco prior to the international break, and Rudi Garcia’s side found no solace against a team that entered the weekend second from bottom.

A miserable evening for Marseille was compounded when Joris Gnagnon slotted in a third for Rennes on 70 minutes, although Morgan Sanson reduced the deficit late on.

Firmin Mubele wasted a chance for a fourth in stoppage time when he blazed a penalty well over the crossbar.

Earlier, Remy Cabella scored inside the first minute on his Saint-Etienne debut, but Thomas Mangani’s penalty earned Angers a point in a 1-1 draw as both sides finished with 10 men.

AFP