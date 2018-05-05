Felipe Massa in Manila!

That’s right! One of the more amiable F1 drivers ever, Felipe Massa will be here for the FIA World Sport Conference this coming June 2-6!

With the tripartite contract signing between Automobile Association, San Miguel Corporation and Petron Corporation recently, AAP’s Events Secretary Mina Gabor announced former F1 driver Felipe Massa will be the special guest of honor in the upcoming historic occasion.

FIA’s role

To those who don’t know why we are raving about this, here’s why.

FIA is short for the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, which governs most of the high profile, international motor sport championships around the world like Formula 1, Formula E, World Rally Championship, World Touring Car Championship and World Endurance Championship.

With all of these series being supported by car manufacturers, tire makers, fuel suppliers, etc., FIA needs to plot the course of motor sports way ahead and get everyone on the same page and direction to develop the sport.

There is also a need to talk about FIA’s advocacy, which is Road Safety. The recent slogan is “Save Kids Lives” and is really quite the right time to do it. Road Accidents kill at least 1.2 Million people every year worldwide. It is going to become the 5th cause of human deaths by 2030 according to FIA’s study unless we all do something about it.

Locally, FIA has designated the AAP as our National Sporting Authority to govern local motor sports. FIA has recently funded the training of local race officials and organizers to make their events safe and up to par with international competitions. We were fortunate to be part of the first batch to be trained by FIA CAMS of Australia about 3 years ago. Now, AAP is spearheading the preparation for the conference along with our Department of Tourism and San Miguel and Petron Corporations.

Philippine venue

The FIA Sport Conference will be held for the first time in Asia and we are very happy to report that the Philippines was chosen over other countries. The best part is that we don’t just get the World Sport Conference, but FIA has also added the regional conference one week ahead and the great displays of the latest motor sport developments around the world in our shores.

This first ever Asian Sport conference of FIA would not have been possible if not for the chance meeting of SMC’s chairman and president Ramon S. Ang and FIA’s president Jean Todt, arranged by AAP’s president Gus Lagman in the Philippines years ago. After the meeting, the two became good friends, as both were car collectors and sportsmen.

Todt steered the Peugeot Rally team to their championships in the old WRC Group B days and the Ferrari F1 Team in the late 90’s. Ang was a National Slalom Champion in the 80’s and is leading the revival of the golden days of motor sports locally. The timing and love for racing was perfect and thus, we are now benefiting from it.

Bravo Massa

The Brazilian F1 driver Felipe Massa became my favorite when he partnered the legendary Michael Schumacher in the Ferrari team back in 2006. Massa was a great number two driver that Schumacher needed, as he knew his role was to provide the best support to the team’s no.1 driver.

When Michael announced his retirement at the end of the 2006 season, Massa would be partnered with Kimi Raikkonen to defend Ferrari’s honors the next year. After a great battle in 2007 with McLaren, Kimi won the Driver’s Championship and Ferrari won the Constructors Championship. It would not have been possible without the hard work of Massa to make it to the finish line in top 3 positions.

In 2008, Massa was battling it out with McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton for the title and it came down to the final race in his hometown, the Brazilian F1GP. It was a wet/dry race with numerous pit stops to change tires. Massa crossed the finish line in 1st place and thought he got the title. However, a late overtaking move by Hamilton on a struggling Timo Glock of Toyota gave Lewis 5th place, which was enough to get the championship by 1 point! This was one of the most bizarre and memorable races ever in F1 history and a total heart breaker for Massa!

Massa suffered a severe head injury when a suspension arm from Rubens Barichello’s Brawn F1 car came loose and pierced though his visor in 2009. Massa almost lost his eye and retired for the rest of the season. He came back the next year, but he was not the same. He retired from Ferrari in 2013 and went to Williams where he ended his glorious career in 2017.

Strong push

With these great developments in our local motor sports scene especially the aggressive push of Petron in racing, we can see that the golden age of racing is not far away. We hope that we will be able to witness the time that a Filipino makes it in the F1 Arena.

Let’s show the hundreds of delegates from the different countries our well-known Filipino hospitality and give them an experience they will take with them forever! See you in the FIA AAP Sport Conference Presented by SMC and Petron this coming June 2-6 and Godspeed!