Female body found in Abra identified

CAMP DANGWA, Benguet: The body of a female cadaver found inside a chute sack in Bangued, Abra after Christmas has been identified by Itoyen Campus, a teacher from Laguiben, Lagangilang town, also in Abra. She identified the victim as Gemmalyn Bayudang Lanas, 22, her townmate. The victim found along Sitio Laplapog, Barangay Bangbangar inside a chute sack with a cardboard sign “Adik Ako” [I’m a drug addict]. Lanas bore multiple gunshot wounds and marks on her neck indicating she was choked. Police learned that on Christmas Day, the victim was with her sister Hermenia Bayudang Lanas at a jeepney terminal bound for Lagangilang in Bangued but decided to stay behind.