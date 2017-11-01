Female empowerment in the office

Inspired by the ’80s and early ’90s with Female Empowerment as theme, Spanish brand Sfera brings back the strong minimalist trend features for the modern woman who plays the androgynous look.

Its Office Collection includes pantsuit coordinates in herringbone and British checkered tailoring, now considered as New Classic.

Made up of neutral colors — mainly white, black, navy blue and gray — the collection evokes minimalism that became a fashion trend in the ’90s. Shift dresses are worn over pants and the white polo neck jumper is a collection must-have from the Fashion Essentials.

Part of Spain’s renowned El Corte Ingles Group, Sfera focuses on quality, constant renewal, variety in its collections and customer service. Its first store in Asia opened in 2014 at SM Makati.