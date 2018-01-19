All-female North Korea band leader set to visit South

SEOUL: The leader of North Korea’s all-female Western-style Moranbong band is set to head a delegation to the South on Saturday to prepare cultural performances during the Olympics, Seoul said, becoming the first North Korean official to visit for four years. Pyongyang nominated Hyon Song-Wol—rumored to be an ex-girlfriend of leader Kim Jong-Un—to head a seven-member advance team to inspect venues for proposed art performances in Seoul and the eastern city of Gangneung in connection with the Olympics, the South’s Unification Ministry said. The nuclear-armed North agreed last week to take part in the Pyeongchang Games, which will take place just 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the peninsula, easing tensions over its weapons programs.

AFP