FEMININE EYE

Longchamp

Inspired by details from the emblematic Longchamp bag collection, this new eyewear collection features feminine shapes, vibrant colors and innovative designs. Each piece embodies the brand’s characteristic elegance while honoring its traditions of excellence. The Longchamp woman shares the brand’s vision of style and active fashion, where the details and finishes, like the relaxed comfort and pleasure of wearing them, make the difference. French luxury house Longchamp, founded in Paris in 1948 by Jean Cassegrain, is still owned and run by the Cassegrain family.

Longchamp is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La and boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists, Inc. at Greenbelt 5.