Fencing could be a dangerous game

Dear PAO,

When can we say that there is a crime of fencing? The reason I asked is that my friend wanted to buy a used PS4 gadget. He saw a post online selling it for a cheap price, so he is really quite attracted to buy it when he receives his first salary by the end of this month. His cousin told him not to buy it because it may have come from an illegal activity and he might get in trouble for fencing. This is the first time that we have heard of fencing. I hope you can enlighten us on what this is all about. Thank you and more power.

Josh

Dear Josh,

Fencing, as defined under Section 2 (a) of Presidential Decree 161, or the Anti-Fencing Law of 1979, is “the act of any person who, with intent to gain for himself or for another, shall buy, receive, possess, keep, acquire, conceal, sell or dispose of, or shall buy and sell, or in any other manner deal in any article, item, object or anything of value which he knows, or should be known to him, to have been derived from the proceeds of the crime of robbery or theft.”

As enunciated by the Supreme Court in the case of Ong vs. People (G.R. No. 190475, April 10, 2013; ponente, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno), there are four essential elements to the crime of fencing: “(1) a crime of robbery or theft has been committed; (2) the accused, who is not a principal or an accomplice in the commission of the crime of robbery or theft, buys, receives, possesses, keeps, acquires, conceals, sells or disposes, or buys and sells, or in any manner deals in any article, item, object or anything of value, which has been derived from the proceeds of the crime of robbery or theft; (3) the accused knew or should have known that the article, item, object or anything of value has been derived from the proceeds of the crime of robbery or theft; and (4) there is, on the part of one accused, intent to gain for oneself or for another.”

In the situation of your friend, it is understandable that his cousin cautioned him from buying the gadget as the possibility that such item may be a subject or proceeds of the crime of robbery or theft cannot be simply disregarded.

Corollary, it would be prudent on the part of your friend to determine first if the online seller is indeed the owner of the gadget he is intending to buy. This will discount the likelihood of your friend being placed in a precarious position of buying a stolen item, thereby also reducing the risk of him being accused for violation of the Anti-Fencing Law. Section 5 of the law expressly provides that “(m)ere possession of any goods, article, item, object or anything of value which has been the subject of robbery or thievery shall be prima facie evidence of fencing.” Further, the Supreme Court in the above-mentioned Ong vs. People case, reiterated its ruling in De la Torre v. Comelec (327 Phil 1144):

“xxx Circumstances normally exist to forewarn, for instance, a reasonably vigilant buyer that the object of the sale may have been derived from the proceeds of robbery or theft. Such circumstances include the time and place of the sale, both of which may not be in accord with the usual practices of commerce. The nature and condition of the goods sold, and the fact that the seller is not regularly engaged in the business of selling goods may likewise suggest the illegality of their source, and therefore should caution the buyer. This justifies the presumption found

in Section 5 of PD 1612 that “mere possession of any goods, . . ., object or anything of value which has been the subject of robbery or thievery shall be prima facie evidence of fencing” -a presumption that is, according to the court, “reasonable for no other natural or logical inference can arise from the established fact of… possession of the proceeds of the crime of robbery or theft.” xxx.”

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

