Feng Shui expert Marites Allen on new beginnings for the Year of Fire Rooster

CONSIDERED the Philippine’s Feng Shui Queen, Marites Allen happily told The Sunday Times Magazine that 2017 offers brighter prospects and a true opportunity to start over.

Even as Chinese New Year still unfolds in mid-January, Allen has made it a tradition to mount her annual Philippine Feng Shui Convention before the Gregorian Calendar begins anew. Held on December 4 at Marco Polo Ortigas, the convention is her 12th outing to date.

Allen, the first and only Filipino awarded the prestigious title “Master in Feng Shui” by the International Feng Shui Association (IFSA), said the year 2017 [which starts on January 28, 2017 based on the Chinese Calendar]is a time for new beginnings.

Specifically, the geomancer declared there will be tremendous energy, enthusiasm and opportunities in the Year of the Fire Rooster. “How we seize and make use of them depends not only on what our charts reveal, but also on time and circumstances. Sometimes, these charts do not tell all because they are meant for general use and require a deeper level of understanding through the analysis of our birth details, including year, month, date and hour of birth.”

The Feng Shui expert added, “Roosters are known to be one of the most intelligent animal signs. They are very smart, very organized and very frugal.”

The last time the Fire Rooster reigned was in 1957, which was considered a great year for inventions comprising the first pacemaker, first heart scanner, and first electronic watch. It was also a banner year for great movies like Ten Commandments and Around the World in 80 Days and The Bridge Over the River Kwai. For 2017, Allen said opportunities for amazing inventions will similarly emerge.

However, much like the 1957 when President Ramon Magsaysay died in a plane crash, 2017, according to Allen, will also be marked with calamities, scandals and tension.

She noted that the Year of Fire Rooster will be good for those born during the Dragon, Ox, and Snake years. Meanwhile, those born in the Year of the Rabbit should be cautious.

Allen stressed, “If there are animal signs that are going to be highly affected in 2017, [one will certainly]be the Year of the Rabbit. Be extra careful now that the god of the year is the Rooster. You have to take it easy and you have to do a lot for charity.”

As the rooster crows in 2017, Allen reveals what those who believe in Feng Shui—or even simply enjoy finding out about it—anticipate in various areas of our lives.

Politics

“President Rodrigo Duterte is a yang fire person born in the Year of the Rooster, born in the month of the Rabbit, and on the day of the Monkey. If he pursues affiliations and alliances, the Monkey and the Rooster will create a house of commerce, which means 2017 will be good over all for country,” noted Allen.

She explained, “In terms of politics, there are a lot of metal elements in the chart of the Year of Fire Rooster. And as in all fights, tensions will always be there among the leaders of the country.”

Main man

For the Year of the Fire Rooster, men will reign. “Women have been powerful for the past six years and will reign supreme until January 27, 2017; but after that, there will be male-dominant power for the Year of the Fire Rooster.”

Relationships

For those looking for love, Allen said 2017 is a good year for relationships, especially for those born in the Year of the Rat, Monkey, or Dragon. Based on these signs’ Peach Blossom Luck, they are likely to find love or even marry.

Career

For those who want to go into a different career, transfer companies, or seek jobs abroad, they should do so after January 28, and expect good news.

Business

For 2017, taking one’s business to the next level will require the dedication of more time and resources in technology. According to Allen, creating new apps for one’s business, implementing new strategies, and innovating will comprise the keys to compete and be a winner in the Year of the Fire Rooster.

There are excellent prospects too in metal industries, namely automotive, hardware, moulding, banking/financial/accounting, mechanical engineering, technology, gold, mining, machining, government offices, and architectural companies, among others.

Lucky colors

Allen suggests to wear earth colors like beige, cream, terracotta during the Year of the Rooster. “There is a presence of metal, water, fire, and wood and in the Year of the Rooster. What is missing is the earth, so you have to augment this because Feng Shui is all about balance and energy.”