Feng shui figures in John Lloyd Cruz-Ellen Adarna romance

“They could not resist each other. Theirs can be called a fatal attraction. He was born in the Year of the Boar and she on the Day of the Boar.”

Thus said Marites Allen, the Philippines’ first and only certified feng shui master, in front of more than a hundred participants at the 13th Philippine Feng Shui Convention at the Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila. She was talking about matinee idol John Lloyd Cruz and sexy star Ellen Adarna.

The controversial couple, who manage to evade the nosy and pushy showbiz media on the real score between them, nevertheless show that they are indeed together from continuous posts on their respective Instagram accounts. In fact, early this month, Adarna posted a photo of Cruz with her entire family with the caption, “Fambam.” Cruz prominently posed in the middle of the sizeable clan, very close to the Adarna patriarch.

In Cebuano, Adarna replied to a comment on the photo, “Kinsay nag too na ma kami diay (Who would have thought that we would end up as a couple) lol!”

Expounding first on the forecast of those born on the Year of the Boar in the Year of the Earth Dog, Allen said, “Love luck is on the side of single boars. Getting engaged, married or starting a family is foreseen.”

Born on June 24, 1983, Cruz is a Water Boar. Adarna is an Earth Dragon born on April 2, 1988, although the second day of the fourth month is also considered to be the Day of the Boar.

“As you can see, this match is ‘written in the heavens.’ It was bound to happen that their paths would cross, and the attraction would be as strong anywhere else they would have met,” Allen said.

Cruz and Adarna worked together on the set of “Home Sweetie Home,” a comedy series aired Saturday nights on ABS-CBN. According to sources, as soon as Adarna was cast as his new workmate on the show, sparks immediately flew.

In October, Cruz announced he was taking a leave of absence from the show and all other commitments with his home studio to attend to “personal matters.”

In a press statement, the network said, “ABS-CBN and John Lloyd Cruz have agreed for him to take an indefinite leave of absence to attend to personal matters. John Lloyd will be taking a break outside the country and will return to ABS-CBN after his leave of absence.”

Sources say though it was the “killing” of Adarna’s recurring character in Home Sweetie Home that earned Cruz’ ire and resulted in his sudden decision. While away from the cameras, he and Adarna continued to be visible on social media, each one posting photos of their long European holiday.

Months passed and rumors started circulating that Adarna is pregnant—still unconfirmed at present—and that a wedding is in the plans.

However, Adarna’s good friend, Beauty Gonzales, said nonchalantly that no wedding was happening despite reports. She was pressed for comment during the farewell press conference of the soap, “Pusong Ligaw.”

“Di po sila ikakasal, wala pong kasal (They are not getting married, no wedding is happening),” she said without batting an eyelash.

Meanwhile, in response to showbiz veteran Lolit Solis’ scoop that a wedding will take place in late January or February, Cruz posted a video on Instagram walking in the dark and humming the wedding march. He captioned it “Take it, take it.” Adarna did the same.

“Take it, take it” was spite on Solis’ 1994 controversy known as the Manila Film Festival Awards Night scam.

Previously, Adarna had been linked to the President’s son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. She was also said to have had a romance with actors Diether Ocampo and Ejay Facon, basketball player JC Intal and Raymund Romualdez of the popular political clan.

Cruz, on the other hand, had much talked about relationships with Angelica Panganiban, Shaina Magdayao, Ruffa Gutierrez, Liz Uy, Krista Ranillo, Kaye Abad and Ciara Sotto. His perennial leading lady, Bea Alonzo, and Maja Salvador denied romantic links with him.

Asked further if she foresees a wedding of the two, Allen said, “Hopefully theirs would last, not just them getting married but raising a family. I wish them happiness and fulfilment in their relationship.”