Feng Shui guide at your fingertips with Marites Allen

An ancient art that was developed in China more than 3,000 years ago, Feng Shui is a complex field that focuses on the relationships between humans and their environment. To its loyal followers, Feng Shui is a powerful method to experience more balance, joy and inspiration in life.

However, the wisest Feng Shui practitioners around the world will always stress that this practice will not bring wealth if a person does not work for it. A positive and continuous flow of energy should support in the efforts to gain wealth, good fortune and even love. This can be done by arranging homes or offices according to Feng Shui charts or consulting Feng Shui almanac to find the most auspicios dates, among others.

However, with the demands of work or business, checking charts and alamanacs on a daily basis can be a challenge.

As luck would have it, Filipinos here and abroad can now easily and seamlessly navigate and enjoy everyday readings of luck throughout the Year of the Earth Dog with confidence, thanks to the first and only Feng Shui App by renowned feng shui expert Marites Allen.

In partnership with ABS-CBN Publishing and developed by Philippine-based digital solutions company Synergy88 Digital, Marites Allen Feng Shui App features daily forecast and opportunities fitting for each user based on geomancy.

“This latest mobile application provides an excellent guide featuring daily forecast, practical tips, and frequently used charts for easy compatibility reference, and is based on my Feng Shui Almanac,” said Allen during its official launch at Marco Polo Ortigas on May 9.

Allen, the first Filipino to receive the prestigious “Master in Feng Shui” recognition from the International Feng Shui Association and the only Filipino member of the Feng Shui Societies of London, Singapore and the World of Feng-Shui Malaysia, is coming from the successful release of her 2018 horoscope books — almanac, planner, and fortune forecast.

“The app is a great companion to the Marites Allen books. She has been guiding thousands for over 25 years with her extensive knowledge of Feng Shui. Through the Marites Allen Feng Shui Almanac online, mobile users worldwide will now be able to gain access to her valuable insights,” said Mark Yambot, the AB-CBN Publishing’s print publishing and digital operations head.

The free mobile app has a list of suitable and unsuitable activities to consider to boost users’ chances of success, and also to caution them on the possibility of unfortunate occurrences.

Meanwhile, the premium access allows users to explore the entire lunar calendar for planning and matching important activities and decisions with auspicious dates.

“It is very useful, it is very easy to understand since it’s all in English,” Allen promised.

“It really helps to know when is the best time to do things. A lot of people usually seek my advice not only on life-changing decisions but also on simple, everyday situations like finding the perfect date for weddings, the ideal time to travel or move to a new home, or even to know when is the best time to get a haircut, schedule home renovations or a surgery. Now they can read their everyday reading in just a few clicks,” she continued.

The Marites Allen Feng Shui App can be downloaded via Google Play for Android users and App Store on iOS.