Feng Shui master cautions Duterte against too much travel

Did you know that the Philippines was born in the Year of the Earth Dog? Yes, just like Chinese New Year 2018, which commenced at 12:01 am today, June 12, 1898 also fell on the same element and zodiac sign. As such, this period will be an auspicious one for the nation, according to certified Feng Shui master Marites Allen.

Likewise, the first and only certified Filipino Feng Shui practitioner foresees a good year for President Rodrigo Duterte, but urges the 72-year-old Chief Executive to take care of his health and think twice about traveling to far places, particularly in the months of February and March.

“President Duterte [and all those born in the Year of the Rooster]must avoid exhaustion and traveling to far places as his health is under threat in the Year of the Dog, especially in the months mentioned. Pressure, stress and overwork may affect possible profitable opportunities that will come his way,” Allen said.

The President, who was born in the Year of the Yin Metal Rooster (March 28, 1945), had admitted having Buerger’s disease, a rare disorder of the arteries and veins in the arms and legs, caused by excessive smoking in his youth. Doctors said the condition is non-life-threatening given proper treatment and medication.

“So long as he looks after his health and safety, the President’s resources and support will remain high for his aggressive actions and decisions this year,” Allen continued. “However, Mr. Duterte may feel frustrated when things do not happen according to his plans and schedule.”

Besides looking into the President’s forecasts, Allen, who has in her pool of clients big businessmen and celebrities, also shared highlights of other key leaders’ outlooks in the Year of the Earth Dog, as well as business prospects. She relayed these insights at her 13th annual Philippine Feng Shui Convention at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, where The Manila Times was co-presenter.

Vice President Robredo

For Vice President Leni Robredo who was born in the Year of the Fire Snake, Allen said the presence of the sheep sign would help her find aid and support when needed.

“Too many wood elements in the chart of 2018 will feed her [fire element]making her more aggressive [like]fire waiting to burst. Her month pillar in the Dragon is in the conflict with the Year of the Dog, [thus she is cautioned to]be health conscious,” Allen elaborated.

World powers

Allen also revealed her forecast for world leaders, beginning with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Born under the sign of the Yang Earth Dragon, the Feng Shui master sees “possible workplace difficulties” for Putin, adding, “[There are] negative influence [so he]could be unhappy and pressured but [he]must keep going to succeed.”

As for US President Donald Trump, who was born in the Year of the Yang Earth Dog, 2018 will generally be “a period of temperament.”

“With the presence of the Yang wood in his month pillar, the chances of being deceived and people going against him are at their strongest. As a strong Earth person – born on the Day of the Sheep in the Year of the Dog, and with the luck pillar of Ox [a strong Earth energy configuration in Feng Shui]– Trump will face serious challenges from opposition and enemies,” she said.

Finally, of Trump’s nemesis North Korean President Kim Jung-On, “He will continue to see only one side of everything. He was born in the Year of Yin Water Boar, in the month of the Yin Earth Ox, and on the Day of Yin Earth Ox, and therefore has no Yang influence at all.”

Yang balances out the Yin, which is the bedrock of Feng Shui in achieving harmony.

Economic forecast

According to Allen, Feng Shui winds generally favor the sign of the Dog.

“The disappointment and misfortunes of the past should dissolve. New beginnings [for the Philippines]are on the horizon and income growth is very possible,” she said.

However, the country’s precise birth date [Year of the Yang Earth Dog, Month of the Yang Fire Horse, Day of the Yang Fire Horse, in the Hour of the Yang Metal Monkey] is enhanced with the strong presence of the fire elements this year, which will make Filipinos “very expressive and prone to anger or dissatisfaction about many things.”

“Let this serve as fair warning to our officials,” Allen noted.

The rest of her forecasts, as well as specific outlooks for each Chinese zodiac, can be found in today’s Lifestyle issue.

