‘Ferdie’ lashes northen Luzon

Typhoon ‘Ferdie’ (international name: Meranti) may intensify into a super typhoon as it continues to gain strength, the weather bureau warned Tuesday.

Weather forecaster Buddy Javier said communities on the path of the typhoon should prepare for strong winds, heavy downpour and storm surges.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised tropical cyclone warning signal number 4 in Batanes province. The typhoon is expected to make landfall in Batanes on Wednesday.

“Coastal areas there can experience storm surges two to three meters high,” Javier said.

The weather bureau said signal number 3 was raised in Babuyan Islands while Signal number was raised over Ilocos Norte, northern Cagayan and Apayao province.

The rest of Cagayan, northern areas of Isabela and Ilocos Sur provinces as well as Kalinga and Abra provinces were placed under signal number 1.

‘Ferdie’ was spotted some 340 km east-southeast of Batanes’ Basco municipality on Tuesday, packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near its center and gustiness of 250 kph.

“That strength is already very near the minimum super typhoon level of 220 kph and ‘Ferdie’ can still intensify further,” Javier said.

The typhoon is forecast to move west-northwest at 23 kph.

Another weather forecaster, Aldczar Aurelio, said Northern Luzon communities felt the impact of the typhoon Tuesday night.

Aurelio said PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical cyclone outside the country.

If the cyclone enters the Philippines, it will be named ‘Gener.’