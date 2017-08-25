Fernandez commends wards for D-League feat

Friday, August 25, 2017
    Coach Boyet Fernandez commended his wards after Cignal HD beat Centro Escolar University, 79-69 in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

    The Hawkeyes revel after winning the Philippine Basketball Association D-League on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA MEDIA BUREAU PHOTO

    Cignal HD won Game 1, 78-56.

    By copping his eighth title in nine conferences, Fernandez, 46, emerged as the winningest coach in the PBA D-League.

    “It’s really the effort of the players who really wanted to win the championship. I will not be a champion without my players. As always, I credit this game and championship to my players,” said Fernandez.

    “It’s really sweet if you win with hard work and sacrifices.”

    As he awaits another D-league season, Fernandez will be busy coaching the San Beda Red Lions in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

