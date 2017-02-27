Ferrari 812 Superfast: The last naturally aspirated V12 flagship

Ferrari has unveiled its fastest production car (barring the limited-run LaFerrari) succeeding the F12 Berlinetta called the 812 Superfast, and it will be the last flagship to be equipped with a naturally aspirated V12, a tradition that has continued for 70 years in its lifetime.

The Maranello-based carmaker announced in 2016 that its future cars will adopt a hybrid architecture by 2020. That said, its successor will be a hybrid, ending a long history of naturally aspirated engines in its line-up. This was hinted with the introduction of the 488 GTB, the GTC4 Lusso T and the California T, all of which feature turbo charging.

According to Ferrari, the car is aimed at “clients demanding the most powerful and exclusive Ferrari in the range: an uncompromising sports car that will deliver exhilarating driving both on road and track yet also be comfortable enough to allow its owners to enjoy it as an all-round experience.” This description excludes the 949-hp LaFerrari, as it is a limited-production model.

Powering the 812 is Ferrari’s 6.5-liter V12 that produces 788 hp at 8,500 rpm, with 718Newton-meters of torque at 7,000 rpm. The carmaker claims that 80 percent of the power is available at 3,500 rpm, using a 350-bar direct injection system and other engine technologies derived from Formula One.Combining it with a dual clutch gearbox and a 1525-kg curb weight, the 812 can go from 0-60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 seconds despite its weight, although its top speed has not yet been disclosed.

A host of new driver-oriented gizmos, such as electro-mechanical steering (a first for Ferrari) and Slide Slip Control aids drivers in putting the fury on the road without mishaps. It also adopts Ferrari’s Virtual Short Wheelbase system from the hardcore F12tdf, updated for the 812. An active rear axle allows the rear wheels to pivot around a vertical axis, so the faster it goes, the more stability it has, while retaining the cornering agility of a racing car.

Notable design traces from older cars are found in its silhouette, reminiscent of the classic 365 GTB/4, known by many as the “Daytona,” with its high tail. Its form came its main function: aerodynamics. Vents and sculpted lines guide the air to the high tail end, resulting in high rear downforce. Also assisting aerodynamics are active flaps at the front end and a specially designed rear flank.

The car will be premiered at the Geneva Motor Show and will be launched in a new color, Rosso Settanta, celebrating the company’s 70th anniversary.