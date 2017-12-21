Ferry hits boulder at sea

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A small ferry hit a huge boulder on Thursday while sailing off Bongao town in Tawi-Tawi. Officials said the Philippine Coast Guard, aided by local fishermen, rescued over four dozen people. No one among the passengers and crew of the ML Nurhidzra was hurt or injured in the mishap. But the ferry listed on its port (right) side after water seeped through a hole. The wooden boat, which carried passengers and cargo, was heading to Languyan Island from Bongao town when the incident happened. The Coast Guard said it is investigating the accident that caused panic and fear among the passengers and crew.