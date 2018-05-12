Ferry service starts Matnog-Allen route

Listed transport company Chelsea Logistics Corp. said on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Starlite Ferries Inc., has started operating routes between Matnog, Sorsogon and Allen, Northern Samar. “M/V Archer departed Roxas, Mindoro on April 18 for an overnight trip to Allen port at about 6 a.m. on April 19, then made its maiden voyage from Allen to Matnog and the return trip,” CLC said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange. M/V Archer has a capacity for 788 passengers and 26 rolling truck cargos per trip. It is now scheduled to traverse the Matnog-Allen route daily with a total of eight trips from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.