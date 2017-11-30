Festive recipes for Noche Buena

With the Christmas season packed with so many holiday traditions like family dinners and potluck parties with friends, why not pull out all the stops and celebrate the occasion in the most decadent yet hassle-free way? Get into the festive holiday spirit by whipping up these three seasonal specialty recipes courtesy of Fly Ace Corporation’s Jolly range of food products.

Chicken Gravy

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 kilo Chicken pieces (preferably thighs and drumsticks)

1 teaspoon Iodized salt

1/2 teaspoon Ground black pepper

2 tablespoons Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil1 large

White onion, sliced into rounds

1 cup Whole kernel corn, drained

1 400g Whole mushrooms, drained, halved

1/4 cup Unsalted butter

1/4 cup All-purpose flour

2 cups Water

1 cup Fresh milk

1 piece Chicken broth cube, crushed

2 tablespoons Parsley, chopped

Procedure:

1. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Heat oil in large pan over medium heat. Fry chicken and onions together until golden, about 8 to10 minutes. Toss in corn and mushrooms and until just heated through. Transfer to container and set aside.

2. In the same pan, heat butter until melted. Add flour and cook until golden brown, stirring constantly.

3. Slowly whisk in water and milk until mixture becomes smooth. Add chicken broth cube, chicken pieces, and vegetables, then simmer for 20 minutes, covered, until chicken is cooked through.4. Garnish with parsley before serving.

Coconut Choco Fondue with Fruit Skewers

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 440ml Coconut milk

1/2 kilo Dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 825g Jolly Peach halves, drained, chopped

1 565g Lychees, drained

12 pieces Fresh strawberry, halved

Procedure:

1. Heat coconut milk in a pot until almost boiling. Stir in chocolate pieces and mix well until melted. Keep warm and set aside.

2. Alternately thread peach halves, lychees, and strawberries through skewers.

3. Serve fruit skewers with warm coconut choco fondue.

No-bake Fruit Cocktail Pie

Preparation Time: 30 minutes, plus overnight refrigerating

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

Crust:2 cups Chocolate graham crackers, crushed

1/4 cup Powdered sugar6 tablespoonsUnsalted butter, softened

Filling:1 8oz Cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup Powdered sugar1 teaspoon Vanilla extract

2 250g All-purpose cream

Topping:1 850g Jolly Tropical Fruit Cocktail, drained

1 6oz Maraschino cherries, drained

Procedure:

1. Mix graham crackers, sugar, and butter in a bowl. Press mixture into bottom and sides of 9-inch pie pan. Place in freezer 10 minutes or until set.

2. Using a wooden spoon or spatula, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla together in a bowl until smooth. Fold in all-purpose cream.

3. Spread filling over crust and top with tropical fruit cocktail and maraschino cherries.4. Refrigerate 6 hours or overnight to set.