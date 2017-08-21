A most festive surprise for kids

Whenever a child’s special day arrives, parents almost always go out of their way to find the perfect cake, bearing in mind that a medley of colors and the delicious taste of anything chocolate never fail to draw sweet smiles and get kids excited.

This is why bakeshop chain Red Ribbon has combined these in its most festive birthday treat: the rainbow dedication cake.

Kids will surely love the bakeshop’s new creation that makes birthdays all the more memorable with its package of sweetness and surprise. The latest treat looks like a classic chocolate cake at first: its rich chocolate coating enrobes every inch of the cake, topped with rainbow colored lollipops and chocolate rosettes sprinkled with multicolored candies.

But onces sliced, Rainbow Dedication Cake will elicit ultimate surprise. Not only does it have multi-colored layers inside, it also tastes just like their favorite chocolate flavored cake.

Finally, as with their other dedication cakes, parents can add sweetness to their birthday surprise by providing personalized messages to their young ones.