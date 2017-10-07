FEU, Adamson dispute solo 3rd

Far Eastern University and Adamson University battle it out for the solo third spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Toting identical 4-2 win-loss records, the Tamaraws and the Soaring Falcons break their deadlock on No. 3 in their 4 p.m. collision.

Both teams are also riding a three-game winning streak, which they notched at the expense of University of the Philippines (UP).

Far Eastern U leaned on its defense in its last outing, limiting the Fighting Maroons to just a 31 percent shooting clip en route to posting a lopsided 78-59 victory last Sunday.

Ron Dennison starred on both ends of the floor in the Tamaraws’ previous win as the veteran guard tallied a team-best 17 points while limiting UP main gunner Paul Desiderio to just nine markers.

Adamson, on the other hand, escaped the State U, 73-71, behind Sean Manganti’s game-winning putback three days ago.

Sophomore guard Jerrick Ahanmisi led the Falcons in that thrilling win with 21 points, including 17 markers in the second period wherein they erased an early 14-point deficit.

Meanwhile, bottom teams University of the East and University of Sto. Tomas clash for a breakthrough win in the curtain raiser at 2 p.m.

Both the Red Warriors and the Growling Tigers are winless in six games.