FEU, Ateneo clash for UAAP football crown

Far Eastern University (FEU) and Ateneo de Manila University face off for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s football title today at Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Game time is set at 3 p.m. to be followed by another championship game between sweep-seeking De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the women’s football finals at 6 p.m.

The Lady Archers swept the elimination round to advance to the finals while the Tigresses shot down the Lady Eagles, 5-4, in their step-ladder semis to earn the right to meet La Salle in the one-game finals.

FEU returned to the finals after dethroning University of the Philippines (UP), 2-1, and set a clash against top seed Ateneo, which also scored a 2-1 semis win over UST.

The Tamaraws are the underdogs in the finals as the Blue Eagles enter the championship with a three-game winning streak.

But FEU head coach Vince Santos believes that his team can give Ateneo a run for its money in the finals.

“I think the team right now is in the best shape we have been. I think with the fitness comes the confidence that is why we know we can last for the 90 minutes. I’m really looking forward to the finals,” said Santos.

“I feel Ateneo is really a strong team this year. They have proven it in the first two rounds. But again, I feel that the boys are in the best shape that we have been so we’re positive going to that game,” he added.

Both teams settled for a scoreless draw in their first meeting then the Blue Eagles whipped the Morayta-based team, 3-1, in the second round.