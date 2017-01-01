UP, FEU battle local clubs in PFF WL

Top collegiate teams University of the Philippines (UP) and Far Eastern University (FEU) will be clashing with local clubs as the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League returns to action on Saturday.

After a two-week holiday break, the country’s top women’s football league resumes its games with a double-header at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s football titleholder UP is set to take on league newcomers Kaya FC at the main match of the day at 4:30 p.m.

The ladies of Diliman are currently seated at the third spot of the league with three victories and a loss while Kaya has yet to record a win in their initial four games.

Defending Women’s League champion FEU will be battling the girls of Green Archers United FC in the first game of the match date at 2 p.m.

The Lady Tamaraws are experiencing a slow start in their title defense with just a win, a loss and a draw in their card while Green Archers United hold a 2-2 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University still hold the top spot of the rankings with an unbeaten record of four straight wins while Outkast FC is at second with three victories and a draw.