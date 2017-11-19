FEU beats Ateneo to force sudden death

Far Eastern University (FEU) forced a sudden death against Ateneo de Manila after beating the Eagles, 80-67, in the men’s senior basketball of UAAP Season 80 on Sunday.

The deciding game is on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena with the winner facing defending champion La Salle in the best-of-three Finals. The Archers came from behind to beat the Adamson Falcons on Saturday.

The Eagles, which finished on top of the two-round eliminations, has a twice-to-beat advantage.