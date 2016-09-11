FEU bounces back, stops Adamson

Defending champion Far Eastern University (FEU) held off Adamson University’s three-point shooting prowess to squeeze out a 75-65 victory on Sunday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

After losing to La Salle (83-78) last week, FEU gave attention to Adamson’s hot shooting relying on extended zone defense throughout the game that kept the Falcons to only 5-of-17 shooting beyond the arc. Adamson was also limited to 37.9 % (22-of-58) overall shooting.

“It was our team defense,” FEU coach Nash Racela told reporters during the post game interview. “I think we did pretty well in defense. We just limited them to 65 points after witnessing them score at least 104 or 103 against UP [University of the Philippines].”

“We were able to see them [Adamson] play against UP that’s why we were able to prepare,” added Racela. “It was a hard win.”

Point guard Alejandrino Iñigo, a former Falcon, tallied 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the field along with four rebounds and four assists while Richard Escoto also had 13 points and Raymar Jose posted 11 points and 12 rebounds to give the Tamaraws a 1-1 win-loss record.

Kimlee Bayquin also contributed nine points, helping FEU to bounce back from a previous defeat.

The much-experienced Tamaraws dominated the rebounding department (53-34) allowing them to get extra possessions. FEU grabbed more offensive boards (23-8) to get more second chance points too (18-3) than Adamson.

Rookie Jerrick Ahanmisi, who scored 28 points against UP last week, still led the Falcons with 19 points and five rebounds but couldn’t get massive contributions from other teammates. Adamson is now also holding a 1-1 win-loss record.

Cameroonian 6’8 center Papi Sarr was the missing link to Adamson’s game, as he scored 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting and finished only with seven rebounds on top of four turnovers.

In the second game, National University (NU) clipped Ateneo de Manila University, 70-60, to claim its second win.

Jess Diputado topscored for the Bulldogs with 16 points as NU shared the top spot with La Salle (2-0).

The Blue Eagles fell to 1-1.

JOSEF RAMOS