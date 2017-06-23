UP, FEU clash in PFFWL today

University of the Philippines (UP) battles Far Eastern University (FEU) even as Hiraya FC collides with University of Sto. Tomas (UST) in the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League (PFFWL) today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Lady Maroons and the Lady Tamaraws square off at 8 a.m. to open the double-header while Hiraya challenges the Lady Golden Booters at 10:30 a.m.

UP aims to arrest its two-game losing skid that has caused them to drop from No.3 to No.8 following the resumption of the 10-club league last June 3.

The female booters from Diliman suffered a 2-4 upset to the youthful The Younghusband Football Academy and a 0-2 whipping to Hiraya.

A shorthanded Hiraya denied fourth place FEU of maximum three points last week as they settled for a goalless stalemate.

Meanwhile, sixth place Hiraya hopes to regain its splendid showing at the continuation of PFFWL when it duels an unpredictable No.7 UST.

The lady booters of coach Philip Dinglasan enjoyed back-to-back wins against OutKast FC and UP two weeks ago, but elicited a draw from FEU after being undermanned for most of the first half.

The Tigresses, on the other hand, look to climb back to the upper half of the standings when they try to follow up their 4-1 demolition of OutKast behind returning Charisa Lemoran and Hazel Lustan.

Erstwhile No.4 UST suddenly fell to the No.9 after two straight losses to FEU and Green Archers United FC, which saw some of its players including Lemoran and Lustan missing the game.

