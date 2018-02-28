FEU deals NU its first loss in UAAP 80 women’s volleyball

FAR Eastern University upset National University in four sets, 25-22, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20, dealing the Lady Bulldogs their first loss at the women’s volleyball tournament of UAAP 80 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

Setter Kyle Negrito paced the offense of the Lady Tamaraws with 25 excellent sets and scoring 9 points as FEU tied the Ateneo Lady Eagles and two-time defending champion La Salle Lady Spikers for the second spot at 4-2.

The Lady Bulldogs, however, remained atop the standings at 5-1.

In the first game, the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons prevailed against the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses, also in four sets, 31-33, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12.

Following the win, UP tied UST for the fourth spot at 2-4.

It was the first win of the Lady Maroons since their opening day victory against the University of the East Lady Warriors.