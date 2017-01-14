FEU downs baby Falcons in UAAP hoops

FAR Eastern University-Diliman ended Adamson University’s seven-game winning run with a 75-73 victory at the start of the second round of action of the UAAP Season 79 juniors basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

Louell Gonzales scored a free throw in the final 10.1 seconds to give the Baby Tamaraws a two-point lead and the Baby Falcons failed to send the game in overtime after bungling their final play.

Jeffrey Sapinit came through with 24 points while Eric Jabel added 11 points for FEU-Diliman, which improved to 6-2 in third place.

Adamson University fell in a tie in first place with defending champion National University, a 78-71 winner over Ateneo in the curtain-raiser, at 7-1.

Encho Serrano had 24 points and six rebounds while Jason Celis added 22 markers for the Baby Falcons, who trailed by as much as 11 points.

Karl Peñano shot 19 points while Paul Manalang added 16 points for the Bullpups, who turned a five-point halftime lead to a 58-52 lead heading into the fourth and never looked back.

SJ Belangel led the Blue Eaglets with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds while Dave Ildefonso added 10 points.

Newly appointed NU men’s basketball coach Jamike Jarin, who steered Ateneo to several high school titles in the past, watched the game.

The Eaglets suffered their fourth loss in eight contests.

In other games, Juan Gomez de Liaño had a double-double effort of 19 points and 15 rebounds as UP Integrated School downed University of the East, 82-74, for its third win in eight starts in fifth spot, while Crispin Cansino had 18 points while Miguel Ratuiste added 12 points and 12 rebounds as University of Santo Tomas outlasted De La Salle-Zobel in overtime, 83-77, and tie its victims at 2-6 in sixth place.