FEU ends Ateneo’s 30-game win streak in UAAP 80 men’s volleyball

THREE-time defending champion Ateneo de Manila University saw its 30-game winning streak over two seasons end on Sunday when it lost to Far Eastern University (FEU) in straight sets, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 80 men’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

John Paul Bugaoan led the Tamaraws in their first win against the Blue Eagles since Season 76 with 13 points, 10 coming off kills while Jude Garcia, who sealed the victory with a convincing kill, finished with 11 markers. Captain Richard Solis had 10 for FEU, which lost its last eight meetings with Ateneo.

Four-time Most Valuable Player and graduating hitter Marck Espejo led the Eagles with 12 points.