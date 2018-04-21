FEU returns to UAAP volleyball finals after 9 years

After almost a decade, Far Eastern University (FEU) earned a ticket to the championship round after crushing Ateneo De Manila University, 25-20, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19, in the Final Four of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After losing the third set, the Lady Tamaraws unleashed a blitz in the fourth led by Bernadeth Pons and Toni Basas.

“I’m speechless,” said FEU first year coach George Pascua to reporters after the game. “We sacrificed a lot. It was almost a decade that we didn’t reach the finals. I’m thankful we made it. My players know how to handle the situation when Ateneo was trying to make a run in the fourth set.”

Pons posted 17 points, 15 on kills, while Basas added 12 kills, three service points and two blocks to lead the Lady Tamaraws, who entered the Final Four with a twice-to-beat bonus.

Kat Tolentino and Jhoanna Louisse Maraguinot led Ateneo with 11 points.

FEU will face the winner between defending champion De La Salle University and National University in the other Final Four pairing whose action begins on Sunday also at the same venue. JOSEF T. RAMOS