FEU, SBC stay unscathed

Far Eastern University (FEU) decimated National University (NU), 88-77, while San Beda College (SBC) demolished University of the East (UE), 68-55, in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Rj Ramirez erupted for 15 points while Ron Dennison and Arvin Tolentino chipped in 12 markers apiece as the Tamaraws stretched their winning roll to three.

“We still have a lot of things to do but I think the boys did well against a UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) team like NU,” said FEU head coach Olsen Racela.

The last year’s UAAP finalists battled toe-to-toe early in the game but Dennison gave FEU a little breathing space going into the halftime as he split his charities, 46-45.

The Tamaraws began to pull away midway the third period as Brandley Bienes fired a triple to cap an 11-2 run for a commanding 12-point lead, 63-51, and from then on the Morayta-based cagers never looked back.

Prince Orizu put the exclamation point with an emphatic slam off a Dennison pass, 83-77, with 55 seconds remaining in the match.

Issa Gaye finished with 14 points while Reggie Morido had 12 for the Bulldogs, who lost their second game in five outings.

SBC, on the other hand, bucked a sluggish start before crushing cellar-dweller UE to take its second win in as many games.

Amaud Noah paced the Red Lions with 16 points and eight rebounds while Jayvee Mocon came through with a double-double of 10 markers and 10 boards.

Alvin Pasaol topscored for the Red Warriors with 19 points while Vince Magbuhos added nine for the Recto-based squad, which dropped to 2-4.

In other seniors division matches, Emilio Aguinaldo College (2-3) posted its second straight win as it held off a pesky College of St. Benilde (1-5), 78-70, while Jose Rizal University (4-1) got back to the winning track as it clobbered University of Perpetual Help (2-3), 70-56.

Meanwhile, in the juniors division, Joshua David drilled in 17 points to propel La Salle-Greenhills (1-2) to its first win at the expense of winless Colegio de San Juan de Letran (0-2), 77-60.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA