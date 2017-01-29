FEU snaps two-game skid, routs Fuego España

Defending champion Far Eastern University (FEU) snapped its two-game losing skid after dismantling Fuego España FC, 5-0, in the first round of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Saturday.

The Lady Tamaraws relied on the talents of veteran standout Kimberly Cupal, who registered back-to-back goals in the first half, to fend off Fuego España.

During the game, the ladies from Morayta swiftly ignited their offense in the initial minutes of the contest as Suettie Simoy opened the scoring five minutes into the match.

Cupal made her presence felt midway through the match as she snatched twin goals in the 17th and 19th minutes to extend her club’s advantage, 3-0.

Bea Requerme added her own mark in the tally of Far Eastern U after being left unmarked to send the ball to the back of the net in the 43rd minute and put her club up, 4-0, at halftime.

Fuego Espana fought hard on their defensive end at the start of the second half to prevent more goals from their foes but FEU’s mastery of the pitch showed way as Brigette Kadil sank another goal in the 61st.

With the win, the Lady Tamaraws improved their record to two wins, a draw and two losses while keeping the hapless Fuego Espana in the cellar with six straight losses.

Meanwhile, Outkast FC extended their winning streak to three games following their demolition of Kaya FC, 7-1, in the second game of the day.

Proficient scorer Jennizel Cabalan starred for Outkast in their rout of the league newcomers with an impressive three-goal haul coming off shots in the 15th, 28th and 75th minutes.

Sharmine Siaotong also had her hand in the initial half surge of their side with a conversion of her own in the 35th minute to keep Outkast on top, 3-0, at midgame.

Alessa Dolino sparked the second half rally of the women of Outkast with a goal in the 48th minute followed by the strikes of Barbie Sobredo and Lindsay Whaley in the 65th and 87th minutes, respectively.

Consequently, Glynnes Dela Cruz sank the only marker in the score sheet of Kaya FC with a goal from the penalty area in the 79th minute of their lopsided game.